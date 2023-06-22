Stocks end the week higher

Dhaka stocks closed the week higher as the previous week's selloff attracted opportunist investors.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gaining by 0.13% closed at 6,319 on Thursday, up from 6,280 a week ago.

However, the 0.62% weekly gain was far from enough to recover the previous week's 1.15% loss.

Amid the market volatility, investors went cautious in trading and that caused a 24% decline in the daily average turnover in the DSE this week.

A total of 162 scrips advanced over the week, and 23 declined.