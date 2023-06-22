Stocks end the week higher

Stocks

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:44 pm

Related News

Stocks end the week higher

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:44 pm
Stocks end the week higher

Dhaka stocks closed the week higher as the previous week's selloff attracted opportunist investors.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gaining by 0.13% closed at 6,319 on Thursday, up from 6,280 a week ago.

However, the 0.62% weekly gain was far from enough to recover the previous week's 1.15% loss.

Amid the market volatility, investors went cautious in trading and that caused a 24% decline in the daily average turnover in the DSE this week.

A total of 162 scrips advanced over the week, and 23 declined. 

Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

1h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

2h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

18m | TBS Insight
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

13m | TBS World
Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

1h | TBS Stories
Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline