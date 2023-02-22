Stocks end the volatile session flat on Wednesday

Recovery efforts for stocks failed in the Dhaka bourse on Wednesday as the late-hour selloff wiped out the early-hour gains to end the day flat.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.53 points or 0.008% lower at 6,218.3.

Starting the week's first session from 6,218, the major equity index hit 6,229 at 11:45am and sellers dragged it down again.

Around 36 scrips advanced and 120 declined at the end of the session.

As a large number of investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid the adverse market movement, trading turnover in the DSE further shrunk to Tk257.6 which was lowest since 3 January.