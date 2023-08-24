Stocks end volatile session flat

Dhaka stocks ended the volatile session almost flat on Thursday (24 August).

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, closed 0.06% higher at 6280 following choppy moves since the morning.

However, confusion regarding the market direction did not let many investors trigger their buying or selling decisions and that resulted in a decline in the trading turnover in the premier bourse.

Turnover in the DSE was Tk413 crore on Thursday which was Tk433 crore in the previous session.

79 scrips advanced while 71 declined.