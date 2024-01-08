Stocks edge up on first day after election

Stocks

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:14 pm

Related News

Stocks edge up on first day after election

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 25 points to reach 6.269 and the blue-chip index DS30 surged 7.96 points to 2,102 on Monday (8 January)

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:14 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

Indices of the country's stock exchanges edged up on the first day after the national election.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 25 points to reach 6.269 and the blue-chip index DS30 surged 7.96 points to 2,102 on Monday (8 January). 

The turnover of the DSE also jumped over 28% to Tk441 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the session, 119 scrips advanced, 44 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

Besides, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI jumped 59 points to reach at 18,568 on Monday.

Market participants said that there was some uncertainty among investors around the election. But as the election was completed without any major conflict, investors were somewhat relieved.

However, there are still concerns about how sustainable this rise in the market will be.

Speaking to the top executives of several leading brokerage houses in the stock market, it is known that institutional investment increased slightly in the market, which has increased the index.

The rise of the index is a big effect of the increase in the price of some shares of the banking sector.

In the stock market, there was no movement in the share prices of the banking sector for a long time. But today saw the highest price increase in the shares of some banks.

Apart from this, the share prices of some companies with good fundamentals also increased. 

Midland Bank topped the gainer table at the DSE, where its share price increased 9.92% to Tk15.5 each. The other top gainers are Midas Finance, BD Thai Food, Union Capital and Rupali Bank.

The worst-performing share of the day was Standard Ceramics, which was followed by Standard Insurance, Aziz Pipes and Shyampur Sugar.

Top News

stocks / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

4h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

8h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

28m | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

2h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Videos
Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

8h | Videos