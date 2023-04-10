Stocks edge down on Monday

Indices of both the stock exchanges edged down on Monday as a result of the investors' selling spree.

Reportedly, investors are trying to gain from selective scrips which had increased in the last few days.

On the day, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 12 points to settle at 6,201 and the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 3 points to reach 2,197.

During the corresponding period, 36 scrips advanced, 88 declined and 187 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover value fell by 6% to Tk469 crore.

Besides, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI lost 11 points to close at 18,298.