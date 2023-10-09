Stocks down for three straight sessions

Stocks

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Stocks down for three straight sessions

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

The key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost points for the last three straight sessions over investors' shaky confidence due to interest rate hike and political tension towards the upcoming election.

In the last three days, the DSEX lost 33 points.

On Monday (9 October), the DSEX fell by 7 points to close at 6,229.

Meanwhile, the all-share price index of the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) was also down by 13 points to 18,463 on the day.

During the session, only 29 stocks advanced, whereas 107 declined and 147 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value at the DSE increased 16% to Tk426 crore on Monday compared to the previous session.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort was the top traded share at the DSE, as its turnover value was Tk30 crore. The other top-traded shares on Monday were LafargeHolcim and Square Pharma.

Deshbandhu Polymer was the top gainer despite the market's downward trend, followed by Libra Infusions and Alif Industries.

