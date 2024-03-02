Stocks down for third straight week

Infographic: TBS

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks, following a sharp reversal from their post floor low, fell for the third consecutive weeks till Thursday owing to profit booking amid fears of further selloff after floor price withdrawal from large cap stocks such as Grameenphone and British American Tobacco Bangladesh.

More than 50% of the ten-day gains till 11 February, was wiped out during the sharp correction as DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell to 6,254 on Thursday from an intraday high of 6,473 on 12 February.

The DSEX extended its losing streak for three consecutive weeks as cautious investors preferred to stay on the sidelines and remain watchful of the prevailing volatility in the market, said EBL Securities, a top tier brokerage firm, in its weekly market commentary.

"Despite investors being active on both sides of the trading fence, sellers maintained their dominance owing to faded optimism, which led the bears to extend their control for another week," it added.

However, downside momentum seemed to have slowed later as the DSEX fell only 0.3% last week, while it fell 0.98% in the previous week.

Investors' participation in the market inched up as average turnover increased by 4.1% to over Tk877 crore.

Analysts said the market during a rising interest environment had a sharp upward reversal from the dent caused by the withdrawal of floor prices starting on 21 January.

Thanks to the combined impact of fresh capital injection and portfolio rebalancing. However, booking some of the quick profit was a lucrative option to most investors.

Grameenphone shares are set to trade without floor price restriction on Sunday, followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh on Monday. Robi Axiata, another large cap company, will get rid of the floor after 18 March.

Pharmaceuticals was the most traded sector as more than 17% of the weekly turnover was concentrated there, followed by textile and engineering that contributed to, respectively, 14.3% and 10.4% of the week's trading turnover in the DSE.

Sectors ended in mixed with the paper sector with 3.9% gains led the winners, while IT led the losers with 2.4% decline.

Fine Foods, Central Pharmaceuticals, SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund, Rupali Life Insurance, Kattali Textile, Bangladesh Monospool Paper, Anlima Yarn Dyeing, Monno Fabrics, BBS Cables and BD Thai Aluminium were the top gaining scrips as their price surged up to 25%.

Aramit Cement, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Intech Ltd, Esquire Knit Composite, Gemini Sea Food, Power Grid Company, Nurani Dyeing, Fareast Finance, IBBL Second Mudaraba Perpetual Bond and Alltex Industries were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Central Pharma, Best Holdings, Fu-Wang Ceramic, Orion Infusion, Fortune Shoes, Monno Fabrics, Alif Industries, Gemini Sea Food, BD Thai Aluminium and Lovello Ice-cream shares led the turnover table.