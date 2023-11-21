Stocks down for the fourth straight session

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell for the fourth straight session to 6,221, the lowest since 17 August.

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

Amid a decline in corporate profitability and declining confidence, Dhaka and Chattogram stocks kept falling till the closing bell on Tuesday.

Investors, already stuck at floor prices, are inactive in the market while speculators are chasing a handful of the weaker company shares, and the fear of getting further capital stuck on floor prices has intensified over the last week, said stockbrokers.

DSEX itself fell by 0.9% since the beginning of November, which was not a big fall at all. However, as a few stocks were trending in the market, the smaller slide caused a sharp fall in a number of stocks, especially some speculative ones, they added.

However, after two straight days of sharp downfalls, indices saw a cooling bearish momentum on Tuesday, and turnover declined to Tk345 crore from Tk443 crore.

Only 38 scrips advanced, while 97 declined.

Troubled firms, including some out of operations, were dominating the gainers and turnover leaders' chart, and the trend continuing for weeks drew criticism of the market's behaviour.

Also, there was increased suspicion that the market might be going through excessive manipulation that the regulators should have been monitoring strongly.

