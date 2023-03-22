Stocks down amid dull turnover

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 12:32 pm

Stocks down amid dull turnover

During the first two and half hours on Wednesday (22 March), the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 4 points to 6,218

Photo: TBS
Major indices of the country's both stock exchanges got down in the early trading session amid dull turnover caused by investors' lower participation today.

During the first two and half hours on Wednesday (22 March), the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 4 points to 6,218 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI gave up by 13 points to 18,368

The daily turnover could not reach the Tk200 crore mark during the period at the DSE.

Among the total traded scrips, 25 advanced, 66 declined and 202 remained unchanged.

