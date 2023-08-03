Stocks decline on Thursday amid low turnover

Dhaka stocks, failing to continue recovery for the third consecutive session, fell by on Thursday.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.21% lower at 6,329.

An increased appetite for oversold small-cap stocks amid the correction in most of the large and mid-cap stocks resulted in a decline in turnover as confused investors prefer to stay on the sideline instead of pulling a wrong trigger, said stockbrokers.

The DSE turnover declined to Tk485 crore from Tk639 crore.

Around 63 scrips advanced while 98 declined.

Blue-chip stocks, having small recoveries over the past three sessions, faced selling pressure again on Thursday and their index DS30 fell by 0.39% to 2,152.

Two junk stocks Meghna Condensed Milk and Meghna PET topped the gainers as their shares soared to the upper circuit.

On the other hand, the Delta Life and Shyampur Sugar Mills led the those who lost.