Stocks decline at opening

Indices of both stock exchanges in the country witnessed a declining trend at the opening session on Monday as investors were keen on selling off their shares to realize a quick profit.

In the first two hours of the session, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 3 points to 6,266.

Meanwhile, CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) lost 9 points to stand at 18,473.

Out of the total scrips traded at the DSE during the corresponding period, 83 advanced, 60 declined and 200 remained unchanged.

At the time, DSE turnover value stood at Tk429 crore.