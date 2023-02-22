Stocks continue volatile trading

Stocks in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), in line with the recovery efforts before the previous close, inched up in early trading on Wednesday (22 February).

However, amid the bearish mood sellers kept coming up and pushing stock prices and indices down from time to time while bargain hunters' efforts to bag some oversold shares helped offset the selling pressure.

The volatility did not let DSEX, the broad-based index of DSE, fully recover what it lost on Monday (20 February).

Starting the session from 6,218 the major equity index hit 6,229 at 11.45am and sellers again dragged it down to 6,223 by 12.30pm.

47 scrips advanced and 106 declined.

As a large number of investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid the adverse market movement trading turnover in the first two and a half hours stood at Tk140 crore in the DSE, which was Tk326 crore on Monday.