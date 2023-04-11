Stocks continue to fall

Stocks continued their downward momentum for the third consecutive session on Tuesday (11 April).

As per stockbrokers, investors' desperation to book profits as early as possible ahead of Eid holidays and also the earnings declaration season are the major drivers of the selloff.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.14% down to 6,192 at 12:22 pm.

Only 28 scrips withstood the selloff while 80 declined. Around Tk300 crore was traded at the DSE till the filing of this report.

The figure was Tk470 crore during the same period yesterday (10 April)