Stocks continue recovery as DSE turnover crosses Tk400cr

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Regulator's assurance of not withdrawing the floor prices immediately helped increase confidence among investors and Dhaka Stocks closed higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

Thanks to the bargain hunters who opted to buy some stocks that fell over the last leg of a 4-week market decline.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.28% higher at 6,216 points whereas it was below 6,180 the previous morning.

Top stock brokers had a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities Commission (BSEC) officials on Tuesday morning, following that by the forum of retail investors on Monday and the regulatory officials assured both groups that the BSEC is not planning to withdraw the floor prices from a new set of stocks right now, instead, it wants the market to turn stronger.

The floor prices, making a wide majority of stocks practically not sellable, dragged the market turnover to below Tk300 crore in the last couple of trading days which increased to Tk420 crore on Tuesday in the DSE alone.

Of the total scrips, 106 advanced 56 declined.

