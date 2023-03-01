Stocks continue inching up in early trading

Stocks continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive session on Wednesday (1 march).

Following a four-week-long stubborn decline, investors were seen keen to inject money into the market, especially to buy the stocks that might give some short-term gains, stockbrokers told The Business Standard.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 0.18% to 6,228 at 11:30am today.

Till the filing of this report, trading stood at some Tk170 crore. Of the issues traded, 115 advanced and 44 declined.