Stocks continue inching up

Stocks

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:03 pm

File photo
File photo

The Dhaka bourse has seen the pattern of selloff in the first hours and recovery to inch up for the third consecutive session on Wednesday (8 February).

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), secured its second consecutive winning day as the index was up by 0.16% to close at 6,295 during the closing bell.

Thanks to the resilient companies that posted higher profits for tough times during the July-December period.

Olympic Industries, Apex Footwear, Monno and Shinepukur Ceramics, Beximco Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts were among other companies to gain.

The turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk748 crore from Tk553 crore.

A total of 44 gained and 120 scrips declined in DSE.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / stocks

