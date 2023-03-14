Stocks continue to fall

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) are on a downward trend following two and half hours of trade on Tuesday (14 March).

Although the DSEX increased by 5 points to 6,239, DS30 dropped by 1.43 points to 2,222 and DSES by 1.45 points to 1,358 until 12:30pm today.

The first session of two and half hours experienced a positive trend however it started to decline gradually due to the sale pressure of cautious investors.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk261 crore during the period.

As per market insiders, some low-paid-up and selected stocks move in the session, while most of the blue-chip companies were stuck at the floor price.

As a result, investors could not trade their scrips, the ones stuck at floor price, due to the lack of buyers, they added.

Only 53 stocks managed to stay afloat till the filing of this report, while 78 declined and 176 remained unchanged.

So far, Union Capital Limited saw a 10% rise in its stock prices. The figure was 9.74% for Button Industries and 4.37% for Rangpur Dairy & Food Products.