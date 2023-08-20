Stocks open lower on Sunday

After inching up on Thursday (17 August) amid the regulator's meeting with the stakeholders, Dhaka stocks opened lower on Sunday (20 August) as investors were looking to reduce exposure.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.18% down to 6243 at 11.30am as 126 scrips declined while only 25 managed to stay afloat in the green territory.

Tk126 crore turnover was registered by the premier bourse in 90 minutes, while it was less than Tk300 crore over the full 4 hours 20 minutes session on Thursday.

Stocks have been falling since the beginning of August as the political and macroeconomic uncertainties increased investors' worries