Stocks close lower on the last session of the week

DSEX on 11 May 2023. Chart: amarstock.com

Dhaka stocks faced a selloff on Thursday (11 May) as investors reacted negatively to the reported possibility of withdrawal of the income tax rebate against secondary stock investments that attract high-net-worth individuals in stocks every year.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), started the last session of the week amid a selloff and bargain hunters kept it afloat until the last hour by buying the trendy shares.

However, most of the stocks faced selling pressure before the closing bell. DSEX closed at 6,272, a figure 0.11% lower than the previous close.

Tk799 crore trading turnover was registered by the DSE today, which was Tk722 crore on Wednesday (10 May).

However, amid the higher demand for the low-cap scrips, gainers outnumbered the losers which did not help pull the index up as small-cap scrips impact the index less.

The blue-chip index DS30 fell by 0.18% to close at 2,194.