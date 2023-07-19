Stocks close higher on Wednesday

Dhaka stocks closed higher on Wednesday (19 July) as investors chased sector-specific stocks after two consecutive days of decline.

Insurance stocks following the government nod to introduce bancassurance in the country saw a higher demand and gained.

DSEX the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed 0.24% higher at 6366.

116 scrips advanced and 65 declined.

Turnover in the premier bourse, however, declined to Tk877 crore from Tk1,044 crore in the previous session.