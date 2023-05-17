Stocks close higher on Wednesday

Photo: Collected

Dhaka stocks, recovering from the early hour dip, closed higher on Wednesday (17 May).

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.06% up at 6,281 during the closing bell.

Blue chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSES, however, inched down as large-cap scrips faced selling pressure.

Today 105 scrips advanced and 66 declined. Insurance stocks saw higher demand over the session.

Tk712 crore turnover was registered by the DSE, down from Tk744 in the previous session.