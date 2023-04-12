Stocks close higher on Wednesday

Stocks

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.13% higher at 6,204

Dhaka Stocks opened and closed higher on Wednesday (12 April) as sell-offs for three consecutive days brought many trendy stocks down and bargain hunters came up to grab the opportunity to bag some oversold stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.13% higher at 6,204.

The index on Tuesday (11 April) dropped below 6,200 for the first time in April and analysts blamed investors' caution ahead of the upcoming earnings declaration while the market volatility encouraged many to hold more cash in their hands.

Unlike the previous three sessions, gainers outnumbered losers in the DSE as 75 scrips advanced in the morning and only 34 declined.

Tk411 crore trading turnover registered in the DSE, which was Tk443 crore on Tuesday.   

