Stocks close higher after recovering from early correction

Stocks

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:44 pm

Related News

Stocks close higher after recovering from early correction

Textile, paper and some engineering stocks dominantly attracted buyers over the session

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:44 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Equity indices of the stock exchanges closed higher after absorbing the selling pressure of Monday morning.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened with an upward trend today and shortly afterwards suffered a correction for half an hour.

The board-based index hit an intraday low at 7,045, against the previous session that closed at 7,052.

Meanwhile, buyers came to the rescue and pushed the index up to 7,090 points and finally closed at 7,075 points.

Amid investors' confident participation turnover crossed Tk2,900 crore at the DSE trading floor.

Textile, paper and some engineering stocks dominantly attracted buyers over the session. 

Earlier yesterday, the week began with a breakthrough as DSEX crossed a psychologically important barrier of 7,000 points.

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Stock Market / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

20h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

20h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

20h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places