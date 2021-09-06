Stocks close higher after recovering from early correction

Equity indices of the stock exchanges closed higher after absorbing the selling pressure of Monday morning.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened with an upward trend today and shortly afterwards suffered a correction for half an hour.

The board-based index hit an intraday low at 7,045, against the previous session that closed at 7,052.

Meanwhile, buyers came to the rescue and pushed the index up to 7,090 points and finally closed at 7,075 points.

Amid investors' confident participation turnover crossed Tk2,900 crore at the DSE trading floor.

Textile, paper and some engineering stocks dominantly attracted buyers over the session.

Earlier yesterday, the week began with a breakthrough as DSEX crossed a psychologically important barrier of 7,000 points.