Stocks close in green for second straight day

Stocks

TBS Report 
27 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 10:04 pm

Related News

Stocks close in green for second straight day

Recent indications regarding the resolution of the ongoing power and energy crisis, as well as the shortage of foreign currency, have also slightly influenced the market momentum positively, said the EBL Securities analysts

TBS Report 
27 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 10:04 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Stocks extended their moderate recoveries for the second consecutive session on Sunday as bargain hunters entered the scene.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 0.28% or 17.17 points to close at 6,232 on Sunday, while Thursday's 0.11% gain did not help the index recover what it lost earlier last week. 

Following three straight weeks in red, bargain hunters found some investment opportunities in some sector-specific stocks trading at lucrative price levels, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary. 

Recent indications regarding the resolution of the ongoing power and energy crisis, as well as the shortage of foreign currency, have also slightly influenced the market momentum positively, said the EBL Securities analysts. 

However, investor participation has yet to rebound across the bourse as the majority of scrips remain stuck at the floor price, limiting liquidation opportunities in the market. 

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse observed a slight increase in participation while the total turnover rose by 4.9% to Tk339 crore from Tk324 crore on Thursday.

Pharmaceutical and chemicals, IT, and life insurance sectors contributed most to the daily turnover. The IT, tannery, and pharmaceutical sectors led the gaining table, while paper and printing, life insurance, and general insurance sectors saw the maximum corrections. 

On Sunday, 49 scrips advanced in the DSE while 40 declined.

Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

10h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

1h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

1h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

3h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court