Stocks break five-day fallout in opening session today

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher in the early session on Monday breaking the losing streak of the last five consecutive days.

The benchmark index of the premier bourse surged by 9 points to reach 6,191 by 11:20am.

During the session, 47 scrips advanced, 91 declined and 114 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk78 crore at the end of the first 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange's all-share price index, CASPI, rose by 18 points to 18,294.