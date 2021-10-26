Stocks bounce back after massive fall

Equity indices of the stocks exchanges on Tuesday made a strong comeback from the downfall that began on 10 October.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), witnessed a 7% fall till Monday.

The DSEX jumped 122 points to reach 7,007 and the blue-chip index DS30 rose 0.96% to 2,669 till 1pm.

However, the benchmark index reported moderate movement during the first two hours of the trading session on Tuesday.

Following the recovery, 341 companies' share prices advanced, while 148 declined and 17 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Beximco Limited secured the top position in the DSE turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma and Delta Life Insurance.

Active Fine Chemical was the top gainer, where ICB AMCL 2nd Mutual Fund and Grameen Phone were the worst traded share in the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also jumped 288 points to 20,458.