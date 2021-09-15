Stocks bounce back after a day of falls

Indices of both stock exchanges edged up on Wednesday after a day of falls.

EBL Securities said, in its daily market review, investors indulged in bargain hunting given the positive nod from the regulator regarding the stabilisation fund.

The review added gains in the benchmark indices were led by considerable price appreciation of Beximco Ltd and Beximco Pharma stocks while the financial institution sector also contributed to the index.

The Bangladesh Bank had earlier instructed banks and non-banking financial institutions to refrain from giving undisbursed dividends to the stabilisation fund. But the foreign minister said, in a recent press briefing, the securities regulator is a government organisation and its first job is to ensure investors' wellbeing. So, every listed company must follow the rules and instructions of the securities regulator.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 0.78% to reach 7,196 points and the blue-chip index DS30 jumped 1.44% to 2,649.

Out of the 375 issues traded, 167 advanced, 153 declined, and 55 remained unchanged.

DSE turnover stood at Tk2,104 crore at the end of Wednesday's trading session.

Besides, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose 143 points to reach 21,001.