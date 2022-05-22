Stocks' bearish run extends to seventh day

Stocks

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

Stocks&#039; bearish run extends to seventh day

Stocks today extended a sharper and deeper correction for the seventh day as the investors' sentiment continues to be rattled by the increasing commodity prices and volatile exchange rate. 

Desperate sell-offs across the board dragged DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), down by 1.84% to 6,142 points.

Due to this, DSEX lost 556 points in the last seven days till Sunday.

Only 21 scrips in the premier bourse could tackle the blow today, while 345 declined and 13 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Meanwhile, the daily turnover in the DSE slightly increased to Tk682 crore.

Southeast Bank topped the turnover chart at the DSE, followed by IPDC and Beximco Limited.

First Security Islami Bank was the worst traded share at the DSE, followed by Eastland Insurance and GBB Power.

Besides, the crisis-ridden company First Finance was the top gainer in the downward market.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also faced a similar dominance of sellers on the board, while its all-share price index fell 382 points to close at 18,057.

