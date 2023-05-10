Stocks advance with lower turnover

Dhaka Stocks advanced for the second consecutive session on Wednesday as investors kept buying many of the stocks that have recently taken off from the floor prices.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.09% higher at 6,279.

Turnover in the premier bourse, however, declined to Tk721 crore from TK831 crore in the previous session.

Explaining the main reason for the decline in turnover, stockbrokers said most of the blue chips and large cap scrips were in correction as small and some mid-cap stocks were seeing higher demands,

About 94 scrips advanced in the DSE, while 56 declined.