Stocks recover early-hour losses

Dhaka stocks opened lower on Monday but by 1pm it recovered the early-hour intraday losses.

Thanks to the bargain hunters who came up to average down their costs in a dozen trendy stocks that helped the market turn around from a few intraday dips.

Following a sharp fall on Sunday over the liquidity concerns, Dhaka stocks opened lower on Monday and selloff continued in the early trading.

In the first 90 minutes DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 0.14% to 6,247.

At 1:10 pm the index inched up by 0.08% to 6,261.

Number of gaining stocks has already increased to 55, from 26 two hours ago.

However, 107 scrips were still trading lower than where they closed on Sunday.

DSEX fell by 0.4% on Sunday amid international investors' concerns regarding the liquidity of stocks in the Bangladesh market.

Only 82 of 400 DSE scrips had spontaneous bidders during the closing bell on Sunday as 318 were stuck either on the floor price or at the narrowed down lower limit for daily price movement.

The number of active scrips on Sunday was the lowest since the market started its recovery in the first week of January.

Most trendy stocks which were in the portfolio of short-term investors suffered the biggest selloff and the downward momentum seemed to be eased a bit on Monday morning, said stockbrokers.