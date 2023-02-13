Stocks recover early-hour losses

Stocks

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 01:31 pm

Related News

Stocks recover early-hour losses

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 01:31 pm
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Dhaka stocks opened lower on Monday but by 1pm it recovered the early-hour intraday losses.

Thanks to the bargain hunters who came up to average down their costs in a dozen trendy stocks that helped the market turn around from a few intraday dips.

Following a sharp fall on Sunday over the liquidity concerns, Dhaka stocks opened lower on Monday and selloff continued in the early trading.

In the first 90 minutes DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 0.14% to 6,247.

At 1:10 pm the index inched up by 0.08% to 6,261.  

Number of gaining stocks has already increased to 55, from 26 two hours ago.

However, 107 scrips were still trading lower than where they closed on Sunday. 

DSEX fell by 0.4% on Sunday amid international investors' concerns regarding the liquidity of stocks in the Bangladesh market.

Only 82 of 400 DSE scrips had spontaneous bidders during the closing bell on Sunday as 318 were stuck either on the floor price or at the narrowed down lower limit for daily price movement.

The number of active scrips on Sunday was the lowest since the market started its recovery in the first week of January.  

Most trendy stocks which were in the portfolio of short-term investors suffered the biggest selloff and the downward momentum seemed to be eased a bit on Monday morning, said stockbrokers.

Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

6m | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

1h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

19h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed