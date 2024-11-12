Stock market sees upward momentum: Tk192cr traded in first hour today

Stocks

UNB
12 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:31 pm

Stock market sees upward momentum: Tk192cr traded in first hour today

UNB
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced an upward trend during the first hour of trading today (12 November), with transactions totalling Tk192 crore by 11am.

According to DSE data, 5.51 crore shares and mutual fund units were exchanged through 56,675 transactions during this period. The market recorded participation from 393 companies, of which 223 saw a rise in share prices, 83 faced declines, and 76 remained unchanged.

The main index, DSEX, gained 20.98 points, reaching 5,354.41 points, reflecting investor optimism.

The DSES Shariah Index, which tracks Shariah-compliant stocks, rose by 2.43 points to 1,197.73 points, while the DS30 Index, comprising blue-chip stocks, climbed 8.29 points to 1,985.74.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / share market

