Stock market to remain closed today

Share trading on the country's both stock exchanges will remain closed today, a move taken after a Bangladesh Bank directive that announced the closure of banks for the same day.

Also, trading time at the bourses has been extended by 30 minutes to 2:30pm in line with the extended banking hours for Monday and Tuesday, the last two days of the government enforced ongoing strict lockdown.

Share trading on Monday, the opening day of this week, will remain open for four hours and a half from 10:00am to 2:30pm.

Earlier, the trading hours at the country's bourses were from 10.00am to 2.00pm in a day.

Earlier, on Thursday the central bank issued a circular asking all banks to operate from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Monday and Tuesday, the last two days of the extended lockdown.

The Bangladesh Bank circular also mentioned that banks will remain closed on Sunday following the weekly holidays.

The regulator, however, said the banks are allowed to conduct their internal official activities until 4:30pm.