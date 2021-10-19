Stock market slide continues for the seventh day

The ongoing slide in the stock market has continued for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The slide of stock prices has created panic among retail investors fearing a market crash.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission arranged an emergency meeting with the stakeholders including both of the country's two stock exchanges to curb the slide.

On Tuesday, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slipped 76 points to close at 7.020. But in the first two trading hour, DSEX surged over 70 points after than the panic sale started.

The blue-chip index also fell 22 points to 2,656.

In the last seven days, DSEX lost nearly 400 points.

Due to the panic sale by the investors, the share prices of 256 companies went down, while only the share prices of only 87 companies went up at the end of today's trading session.

However, the turnover at the DSE increased from the previous day's amount to Tk1,682 crore on Tuesday.

NRBC Bank and Delta Life Insurance secured the top two positions in the turnover chart, where NRBC Bank lost over 9% share price and Delta Life gained the same percentage.

BD Lamps, a company under Transcom Group, was the worst share for today despite the company declaring a handsome dividend yesterday; it had also reported an impressive business growth.