Stock market slide continues for the seventh day

Stocks

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:51 pm

Related News

Stock market slide continues for the seventh day

On Tuesday, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slipped 76 points to close at 7.020. But in the first two trading hour, DSEX surged over 70 points after than the panic sale started

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:51 pm
Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: TBS/Mumit M

The ongoing slide in the stock market has continued for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The slide of stock prices has created panic among retail investors fearing a market crash.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission arranged an emergency meeting with the stakeholders including both of the country's two stock exchanges to curb the slide.

On Tuesday, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slipped 76 points to close at 7.020. But in the first two trading hour, DSEX surged over 70 points after than the panic sale started.

The blue-chip index also fell 22 points to 2,656.

In the last seven days, DSEX lost nearly 400 points.

Due to the panic sale by the investors, the share prices of 256 companies went down, while only the share prices of only 87 companies went up at the end of today's trading session.

However, the turnover at the DSE increased from the previous day's amount to Tk1,682 crore on Tuesday. 

NRBC Bank and Delta Life Insurance secured the top two positions in the turnover chart, where NRBC Bank lost over 9% share price and Delta Life gained the same percentage.

BD Lamps, a company under Transcom Group, was the worst share for today despite the company declaring a handsome dividend yesterday; it had also reported an impressive business growth.

Economy / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Stock Market / stocks / Stock Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers