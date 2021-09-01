Stock market bullish, DSE market capitalisation at record high

Leaving the three-day correction behind, stocks continued in gains on a winning streak for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid a buying spree.

DSEX – the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) – increased 0.69% yesterday to close at 6,916, a new height for the index launched in 2013.

Market capitalisation of the DSE crossed a Tk5.6 lakh crore milestone for the first time on Wednesday.

The index stayed bullish throughout the session as investors went on a buying spree on anticipations that the DSEX may cross the 7,000-point threshold soon, said EBL Securities in their daily market commentary.

Increased participation renewed market momentum after a three-day correction phase, and the DSE registered a total turnover of Tk2,366 crore on Wednesday, which had gone to under Tk2,000 crore earlier this week.

Advances in large cap stocks significantly contributed to the market upward trend continuing, said analysts at EBL Securities.

However, small cap stocks, mostly with poor fundamentals, are still the top gainers on chart which is increasing the worries of observers.

Following the recent spell of market correction, general insurance stocks once again appeared to attract market attention to the sector, topping both the turnover and returns tables.

General Insurance contributed to 17.89% of DSE turnover on Wednesday, while the textile sector made nearly 11% of the daily turnover as many troubled company stocks attracting speculators are soaring.

Most business sectors showed positive returns, general insurance with 3.7% in gains, paper and the printing sector gained 3.1%, and the miscellaneous sector gained 2.9%,gains, with these leading in the green.

On the other hand cement, financial institutions, and travel-leisure stocks corrected downwards the most.

Of 376 stock issues traded, 192 advanced, 149 declined, and 32 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) was also bullish on Wednesday, as all its indices closed higher, with a 25% increase in turnover.