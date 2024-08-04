Banks, stock market to be remain closed for 3 days
Banks, stock markets, and financial institutions will remain closed for three days starting from tomorrow (5 August), the Bangladesh Bank (BB) announced today (4 August).
"Banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the general holidays," said BB spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque.
Earlier, the government declared an indefinite curfew from 6pm today, and the period of relaxation has been cancelled indefinitely.