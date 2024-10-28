Stock investors protest in front of DSE in Motijheel amid continuous fall of market

Stocks

"I'm turning into a beggar by investing in the capital market. The big investors are now sitting back with their hands folded," said Mehedi Hasan, an investor

Members of Bangladesh Pujibadi Oikya Parishad holds a human chain in front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) office in Motijheel on Monday, 28 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Stock market investors have formed a human chain in front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) building in the capital's Motijheel amid continuous fall. 

The protesters, demanding a stable market, started the human chain around 11am this morning (28 October) under the banner of Bangladesh Pujibadi Oikya Parishad. 

"I'm turning into a beggar by investing in the capital market. The big investors are now sitting back with their hands folded. No one is taking any initiative, including the commission," said Mehedi Hasan, an investor. 

"Under the guise of reforming the capital market, investors have been impoverished," he added.

Addressing the commission's chairman, he said, "You have been given the responsibility of a regulator. Because of you, small investors are suffering losses.

"You allowed Mr Nadik from the Ministry of Finance to escape. You have made him a director at DSE. Why are you not taking action against him?" Mehedi asked the commission's chairman.

Mehedi said many investors have been forced to sell their shares due to the downward trend in the market.

"These shares need to be returned. Forced selling must be stopped," he added. 

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dropped by 149 points yesterday (27 October) and closed at 4,965 — a level not seen in nearly four years. 

As of filing this report at 11:45am, DSEX stands at 4,959 points, a 0.12% fall from yesterday's closing.

