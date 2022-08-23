Stock exchanges cut trading hours by 10 mins

Trading hours for the stock exchanges in the country have been reduced by 10 minutes in an attempt to lower the consumption of electricity.

The new timing for all the stock exchanges in the country will be from 9:30am to 1:50pm starting Wednesday (24 August), said a circular of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday (23 August).

Regular trading hours earlier used to be from 10am to 2:30pm.

Besides, the post-closing schedule for the stock exchanges has been set from 1:50pm to 2:00pm.

BSEC also encouraged all market participants to use digital platforms.

The move comes after the government on Tuesday (22 August) decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity.

Banks across the country will remain open from 9am to 4pm daily from Wednesday to save electricity. The Cabinet also decided to keep all educational institutions in the country closed for two days a week – on Friday and Saturday.