Standard Ceramic incurs heavy losses in Oct-Dec

Stocks

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 01:30 pm

Related News

Standard Ceramic incurs heavy losses in Oct-Dec

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Standard Ceramic Industries, a publicly listed ceramic tableware manufacturer has incurred heavy losses in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year owing to lower sales.

According to its unaudited report published on the stock exchanges on Sunday (2 April), its loss per share stood at Tk1.33.

At the same time of the previous year, it was a profitable entity, and its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.03 in the October-December quarter of the previous year. 

In the first half of the July-December of the current fiscal, the loss per share stood at Tk4.33, which was a loss per share of Tk2.30.

Standard Ceramic Industries got listed on the stock exchange in 1996. 

on Sunday, its shares price declined by Tk0.8 or 0.72% to Tk110.10 each.

in the last 2021-22 fiscal year, the company incurred a loss of Tk1.93 crore, and owing to losses, it did not pay any dividend to its shareholders.

Top News

stocks / Standard Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

4h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

2h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

2h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

2h | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend