Standard Ceramic incurs heavy losses in Oct-Dec

Standard Ceramic Industries, a publicly listed ceramic tableware manufacturer has incurred heavy losses in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year owing to lower sales.

According to its unaudited report published on the stock exchanges on Sunday (2 April), its loss per share stood at Tk1.33.

At the same time of the previous year, it was a profitable entity, and its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.03 in the October-December quarter of the previous year.

In the first half of the July-December of the current fiscal, the loss per share stood at Tk4.33, which was a loss per share of Tk2.30.

Standard Ceramic Industries got listed on the stock exchange in 1996.

on Sunday, its shares price declined by Tk0.8 or 0.72% to Tk110.10 each.

in the last 2021-22 fiscal year, the company incurred a loss of Tk1.93 crore, and owing to losses, it did not pay any dividend to its shareholders.