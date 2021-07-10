Sri Lankan firm plans to get listed in 5 years 

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
10 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 09:14 pm

Related News

Sri Lankan firm plans to get listed in 5 years 

Wood coating supplier JAT Holdings Bangladesh has a plan to set up a factory 

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
10 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 09:14 pm
Sri Lankan firm plans to get listed in 5 years 

Highlights 

  • JAT Holdings Bangladesh has a plan to set up a factory to produce coating under its own brand "White" and enhance research and development facility for wood coating by investing Tk12 crore.
  • JAT Holdings Bangladesh has started its journey in 2009 together with local business conglomerate Akhter Group. 
  • The company distributed the wood coating under the brand name "Sayerlack", an Italian brand that provides wood finishes in the industry.

JAT Holdings Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited, an affiliate company of Sri Lanka-based JAT Holdings, plans to get listed on local stock exchanges in the next five years.

"JAT Holdings is looking at getting listed on Bangladesh's capital market in the next five years," JAT Holdings Chairman Dr Sivakumar Selliah said in the company's recently-held annual general meeting in Sri Lanka. 

That is why JAT Holdings Bangladesh has a plan to set up a factory to produce coating under its own brand "White" and enhance research and development facility for wood coating by investing Tk12 crore.

To strengthen its overseas operations, the mother company JAT Holdings will raise funds by issuing shares in the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Managing Director of JAT Holdings Aelian Gunawardene at the virtual launch of the initial public offering (IPO) said that this investment would be made from the proceeds raised from the proposed IPO which would be launched on 20 July. The overseas operation investments would be made through a fully owned subsidiary of JAT Holdings, which is based in Dubai.

The managing director said, "We will be investing Tk1.68 crore for enhancing the existing research and development facility to a fully-fledged, state-of-the-art facility for all coatings and a further Tk10 crore locally for expanding the "White" brand coating by JAT marketing and development initiatives."

Bangladesh has a good central bank that has kept the exchange rate stable for over a decade and has avoided currency crises and monetary instability, he added.

JAT Holdings Bangladesh has started its journey in 2009 together with local business conglomerate Akhter Group. The company distributed the wood coating under the brand name "Sayerlack", an Italian brand that provides wood finishes in the industry.

When contacted with its local office, the responder has denied making any comments over this issue.

The company claimed in its annual report that currently JAT enjoys a market share of 30% in the wood coating segment in Bangladesh and the brand is synonymous with the high-quality wood coatings in the country and is the exclusive supplier to seven of the 15 largest local industrial furnishing exporters.

Furthermore, revenues from Bangladesh, the top export destination fell from Tk70 crore in 2020 to Tk23 crore in 2021, making it the second-largest market, after Sri Lanka.

The wood coating market depends on the furniture and wood industry. Stakeholders believe the growth of this industry has primarily been driven by the country's flourishing corporate sector in the last 20 years. The industry now enjoys an annual growth of 18-20%.

The country's furniture industry is huge, with yearly revenues exceeding Tk10,000 crore.

At present Berger Paints led the coating industry.

Top News

JAT Holdings Bangladesh (Pvt) Ltd / Sri Lankan / IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

2h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru