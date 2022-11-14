Square Pharma's sales, profits continue to grow  

Square Pharmaceuticals has maintained its sales and profits growth trend in the July-September quarter.

Their shares had a face value of Tk10 apiece and closed at the floor price of Tk210.1 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday (14 November).

The country's largest drug maker earned over Tk1,881 crore in the first three months of the fiscal year, which was Tk1,742 crore in the same period last year.

Its quarterly after-tax profits increased to Tk550 crore from Tk500 crore a year ago, while quarterly earnings per share increased to Tk6.2 from Tk5.64.