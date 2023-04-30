Square Pharma's profit drops 6.21% in January-March

Despite more than 8% growth in sales, Square Pharmaceuticals posted a 6.21% year-on-year decline in its net profits for the January-March quarter.

The pharmaceuticals market leader posted a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.83, down from Tk5.15 over the same period a year ago, according to a price sensitive information statement.

However, due to the earnings growth over the first half, its EPS inched up to Tk16.82 for the first nine months of the fiscal year, from Tk16.03 a year ago.

At the end of March, Square Pharma's net asset value per share stood at Tk123.33.

Square Pharma shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece closed at the floor price of Tk209.8 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.