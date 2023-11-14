Square Pharma posts Tk600cr profit in July-Sept

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Square Pharma posts Tk600cr profit in July-Sept

During the first quarter of this fiscal, its gross revenue also grew by 15% to Tk2,161 crore compared to the previous fiscal year in the same quarter.

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Square Pharma posts Tk600cr profit in July-Sept

Square Pharmaceuticals Limited has reported a 9% growth in profit, amounting to Tk600 crore, in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, its gross revenue also grew by 15% to Tk2,161 crore compared to the previous fiscal year in the same quarter.

According to the company's price sensitive statement, Square Pharma made a profit of around Tk1,900 crore in FY23, which was also the highest profit in its history, The Business Standard reported last month.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In FY23, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk21.41, which was 5% higher than the previous fiscal year. Its net asset value per share grew 9% to Tk129.95 over the previous fiscal.

Bangladesh

Square Pharma / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

19h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy