Square Pharma posts Tk600cr profit in July-Sept

Square Pharmaceuticals Limited has reported a 9% growth in profit, amounting to Tk600 crore, in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, its gross revenue also grew by 15% to Tk2,161 crore compared to the previous fiscal year in the same quarter.

According to the company's price sensitive statement, Square Pharma made a profit of around Tk1,900 crore in FY23, which was also the highest profit in its history, The Business Standard reported last month.

In FY23, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk21.41, which was 5% higher than the previous fiscal year. Its net asset value per share grew 9% to Tk129.95 over the previous fiscal.