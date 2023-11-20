Square Hospitals earns Tk533cr in FY23

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
20 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Square Hospitals earns Tk533cr in FY23

Square Hospitals is an associate of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, which is listed on the country’s stock exchanges.

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
20 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:28 pm
Square Hospitals earns Tk533cr in FY23

The prevalence of diseases, especially dengue, has contributed to Square Hospital posting over a 6% increase in revenue for fiscal 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

Square Hospitals is an associate of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited, which is listed on the country's stock exchanges.

According to its financial statement, Square Hospitals earned Tk533 crore in the last fiscal year, compared to Tk502 crore in FY22. The net profit also saw a 12% year-on-year increase, reaching Tk37 crore in the outgoing fiscal year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, Square Pharma recorded an 18% higher profit of Tk5.79 crore in the July-September quarter this year compared to the same period in the previous year.

Muhammad Zahangir Alam, chief financial officer at Square Pharma, noted that the upswing in dengue cases significantly contributed to this substantial revenue growth, emphasising the increased consumer confidence in their service quality.

This year, dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, raised the number of fatalities in Bangladesh to 1,549.

A total of 4,949 dengue patients, including 1,227 in the capital, were now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country till 19 November, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, the DGHS has recorded more than three lakh dengue cases, and 2.94 lakh of them have recovered this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Square Hospital, with 400 beds, is a leading contributor to private healthcare services in Bangladesh.

The outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital can serve up to 2,500 patients daily. The inpatient department (IPD) of the hospital can serve up to 500 patients at a time.

Square Pharma owned 49.94% of the hospital's shares. It invested Tk21 crore in the hospital to acquire 1.99 lakh shares of Tk1,000 each with a premium of Tk55.07.

Meanwhile, the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has proven to be a significant catalyst for Square Pharma, propelling a notable surge in revenue during the initial quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the period from July to September, the company achieved an impressive 15% year-on-year increase in revenue, fuelled by heightened demand for its products.

The overall revenue of the company surged by 14.88% to Tk2,161 crore, surpassing the Tk1,881 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The pharma company also reported a robust 9% growth in profits, totalling Tk600 crore compared to Tk550 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Square hospital / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

8h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

38m | TBS SPORTS
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

2h | TBS Entertainment