Sponsors, directors of Apex Foods sell shares secretly

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
13 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:40 pm

The board of the company has brought changes in the board without informing its shareholders, which is a violation of securities law

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Some sponsors and directors of Apex Foods Limited have sold 2.9% shares of the company, worth almost Tk38 crore, without informing the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), say sources at the DSE.

Besides, two directors of the company have resigned without consulting DSE authorities. 

The board of the company has brought changes in the board without informing its shareholders, which is a violation of securities law.

The DSE is looking into the matter, said a responsible official of the DSE.

According to DSE sources, between March and April, several sponsors and directors of the company sold 1.65 lakh shares of their holdings in the secondary market. No DSE official has agreed to provide any information about which directors sold these shares.

Apex Foods Managing Director Shahriar Ahmed hung up when he was called on his mobile phone to talk about the issue. 

Kamrul Islam, the secretary of the company, also hung up on a call to him, shuffling various excuses. He did not even reply to any message sent to his cell phone.

Since December last year, the price of Apex Foods shares increased 94% to Tk245.4. The DSE issued notices twice to the company asking for an explanation of this price rise. In reply, the company said it did not publish any price-sensitive information. 

According to the company's sponsors and directors' shareholding report, which was updated in February this year, Apex Spinning has 1.69 lakh shares of Apex Foods, whereas Apex Lingerie has 10,800 shares, Zafar Ahmed 13.20 lakh, Zahur Ahmed 1.60 lakh, Shahriar Ahmed 5.63 lakh, and Ashim Kumar Barua 7,500 shares.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Zafar Ahmed, Zahur Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Barua, Mahir Ahmed and Efiaz Ahmed as directors of the company in the 2020-21 Annual General Meeting. However, Mahir Ahmed and Efiaz Ahmed do not hold any share of the company and were appointed as nominated directors.  

These two directors left the board in March. DSE sources said they might have left as a result of an internal dispute. 

Listed on the stock market in 1981, the company's paid-up capital is Tk5.70 crore. Of its total shares, 36.06% are held by its sponsors and directors, while general shareholders have 50.64% shares.

In August, institutional investors purchased more than 10% of its shares from the secondary market. 

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of FY2022, Apex Foods' shrimp exports grew by 65% to Tk316 crore. The company made a profit of Tk1.42 crore.

