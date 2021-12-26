Southeast, Meghna banks get BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bonds

Stocks

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

Southeast, Meghna banks get BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bonds

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Southeast, Meghna banks get BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bonds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved Southeast Bank and Meghna Bank to collect Tk200 crore and Tk500 crore, respectively, by issuing bonds.

The two coupon bearing subordinated bonds are non-convertible and fully redeemable.

The coupon rates for the two bonds are between 7% (floor) and 9% (ceiling). The face value of each unit of the two bonds is Tk1 crore.

According to a notification by the BSEC, Meghna Bank will issue bonds in favor of institutional investors and other eligible investors.

Through the issuance of this bond, the bank will strengthen its additional Tier-II capital base.

On the other hand, Southeast Bank will issue bonds to financial institutions, mutual funds, insurance companies, listed banks, corporate entities and other eligible investors.

The issuance of this bond also is aimed at strengthening the bank's additional Tier-II capital base, said the BSEC.

Tier-II is designated as the second or supplementary layer of a bank's capital and is composed of items such as revaluation reserves, hybrid instruments, and subordinated term debt.

Top News

Southeast Bank / Meghna Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

11h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

12h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

2h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

3h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market