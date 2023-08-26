Southeast Bank asked to submit Tk200cr BLI Capital loan papers

Highlights:

The bank also has to submit reports on its purchase of 1.5 crore EM Power shares

The bank has until 30 August to submit the papers

BSEC inquiry committee has 60 days to submit its findings

The securities regulator has sought all the relevant documents of Southeast Bank's Tk200 crore loan to BLI Capital Limited — a subsidiary of the publicly listed Bay Leasing and Investment Limited.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) also directed the bank to submit the approval and disbursement reports on its purchase of 1.5 crore EM Power Limited shares as pre-placement. The bank bought the shares at a total cost of Tk22.5 crore, including a premium of Tk7.5 crore.

Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) formed a committee to investigate allegations concerning an individual's transition to the directorship of Southeast Bank through the acquisition of shares obtained via a loan from the same lender. The committee would also probe the bank's purchase of EM Power shares.

In a letter on 20 August, the BSEC asked the bank to submit all the documents to the inquiry committee by 30 August.

And, the committee has 60 days to submit its findings to the BSEC.

The Bangladesh Bank had drawn attention to this matter in a letter to the BSEC chairman last year, urging action. Following the discovery of loan approval violations and misuse, the Bangladesh Bank fined the then former managing director Kamal Hossain Tk1 lakh in December.

According to the central bank's report, Southeast Bank's board approved a Tk200 crore loan to the merchant bank BLI capital for the latter's working capital requirement.

However, a portion of the loan money was transferred to Southeast Bank's former director Raiyan Kabir's beneficiary owners (BO) account with a brokerage house named BLI Securities through five pay orders which goes against Money Laundering Prevention Act for fund diversion, the central bank report said.

By using the Tk200 crore loan, Raiyan Kabir bought 2% shares of the bank worth Tk25 crore from that BO account and came to the board of the bank in October 2020, according to Bangladesh Bank report.

In May last year, the central bank forced Raiyan Kabir to resign from the board in line with the circular.