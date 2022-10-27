Sonali Paper profits grow on stock investment returns

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
27 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Sonali Paper profits grow on stock investment returns

Rafiqul Islam
27 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:37 pm

Sonali Paper and Board Mills once again reported big profits mainly riding on good returns from its investments in the stock market.

That means the profit of the company changes drastically depending on the mood of the capital market.

In the first nine months of the fiscal 2021-22, Sonali Paper has seen better growth in its returns from stock investments than that of the core business – media, liner, simplex, duplex paper board, papers, and aluminium foil papers.

As a result, in FY22, the revenue and profit grew 44% and 48% respectively compared to the previous fiscal year.

There has been good growth in revenue and profit although the company experienced a big loss in the final quarter of the financial year due to the capital market volatility.

The company declared a 40% cash dividend for its shareholders due to the huge growth in profits.

In the previous fiscal year, it paid a 40% dividend, including 20% cash and 20% stock.

The loss in Q4 of FY22

According to its financial statements, the company incurred a loss of Tk19 crore in the April to June quarter of FY22, despite an increase in its revenue.

Company Secretary Md Rashedul Hossain told The Business Standard, "The core business fared well but the stock investment has not generated good returns, which has led to the loss."

Stock investment returns doubled

Sonali Paper snapped out of its loss in the last quarter of FY22 and posted a Tk23.14 crore profit in the next quarter, i.e. the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to company financials, its income from share trading doubled to Tk25.55 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

That means Sonali Paper's earnings from equity trading rose 112% in the quarter.

Md Rashedul Hossain said, "The profit increased as the company secured good returns from its stock investment in this quarter."

Sonali Paper and Board Mills was incorporated in 1977 and got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1985 and on the Chittagong Stock Exchange in 1996.

Younus Group took over the company after buying all its shares in 2006.

After 17 years of acquisition, the new management has applied for bringing the company back to the mainboard in 2020.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the application and it was relisted on the stock exchange.

Top News

Sonali Paper / Sonali Paper and Board Mills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question