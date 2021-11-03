Sonali Paper profit keeps soaring on share business

Stocks

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:37 pm

Related News

Sonali Paper profit keeps soaring on share business

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:37 pm
Sonali Paper profit keeps soaring on share business

Paper-based packaging board manufacturing company Sonali Paper and Board Mills Limited, a concern of Younus Group of Industries, reported higher profit in the last fiscal year and it maintains growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year thanks to higher return from share business.

It relisted in the main board of the stock exchanges from the over-the-counter market (OTC) in 2020. OTC is a platform for non-performing companies after being delisted from the main board.

Analysts observe that growth depending on share returns is not sustainable and the investors should remain cautious about investing in such cases. 

Between July and October, Sonali's share price jumped 245% to Tk679 based on its higher profit growth and it is going to issue right share and recommend handsome dividends, said a stock broker seeking anonymity.

It declared a 20% cash and 20% stock for FY2021, which was 5% cash and 10% stock in the previous year.

In FY2021, riding on the share business, the company reported a 235% growth in net profit to Tk8.94 crore, while it earned Tk5 crore from the capital market. But the company achieved only 3% growth in its core business.

The same thing happened in the July-September period of the fiscal year 2021-22. During this quarter, they earned Tk12 crore from the share business, while it earned only Tk3.7 crore by selling paper-based packaging board. During this period, it posted 967% growth in net profit to Tk12.18 crore.

As per securities law, in the case of any significant growth in profit, a relevant company should specify the reasons. 

In this case, the company notified the shareholders through the stock exchanges that their profit grew due to increased revenue and other incomes. But they did not specify the other incomes.

Sonali Paper has bought Asia Insurance, Bangladesh National Insurance, Eastern Insurance, Fortune Shoes, NRB Commercial Bank, Genex Infosys and Northern Insurance shares by investing Tk55.54 crore.

In the last one year those shares price increased heavily. And the company has made a huge return by selling those shares.

Despite several attempts, the company officials did not respond to phone calls.

In May this year, the company disclosed that they are going to install a new plant to produce aluminum foil paper boxes.

Sonali Paper & Board Mills was incorporated in 1977 and got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1985 and on the Chittagong Stock Exchange in 1996.

Under the previous management, the company had incurred huge losses and failed to provide financial statements and hold annual general meetings for years from 1998 to 2006.

Younus Group took over the company after buying all shares in 2006.

Top News

Sonali Paper

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club