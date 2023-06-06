Sonali Aansh net profit drops 83% in Jan- Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Sonali Aansh net profit drops 83% in Jan- Mar

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:04 pm
Sonali Aansh net profit drops 83% in Jan- Mar

Sonali Aansh Industries Ltd, a renowned manufacturer of jute-based products, has experienced a significant decline in net profit during the January to March quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company's profits have dropped by a staggering 83% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This decline can be attributed to a decrease in exports.

During this quarter, Sonali Aansh Industries recorded earnings per share of Tk0.30, a significant decrease from Tk1.78 during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

Furthermore, when considering the period from July to March of FY23, the company's earnings per share stood at Tk1.32, down from Tk3.05 during the same period a year ago.

As of the end of March 2023, Sonali Aansh Industries reported a net asset value per share of Tk115.61. The company was listed on the stock exchange in 1985, with the ownership initially held by the Beximco Group. However, the business conglomerate later decided to exit the company's board.

In the previous fiscal year, FY22, Sonali Aansh Industries recommended a 100% stock dividend for its shareholders. Despite this, the company's share price experienced a decline of 3.18% on the Dhaka stock exchange, reaching Tk438.20 on Tuesday (6 June).

Top News

Sonali Aansh / stocks / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

1h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

3h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers