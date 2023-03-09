Sonali Aansh Industries' profit grows 60% YoY

Sonali Aansh Industries Ltd - a publicly listed jute products exporter - has reported a 60% year-on-year growth in the first half of the current fiscal year.

According to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), during the July-December quarter, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk2.03, which was Tk1.27 at the same time of the previous year.

The company said, its EPS increased due to an increase in sales price in the preceding quarter.

In the second quarter from October to December 2022, its EPS jumped by 36% to Tk1.13, which was Tk0.83 at the same time of the previous year.

The disclosure also reports that its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) has increased significantly in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal.

During July-December 2022, its NOCFPS stood at Tk53.37, which was Tk7.90 in July-December 2021.

The disclosure said NOCFPS increased due to an increase in cash receipts from customers in comparison with the preceding quarter.