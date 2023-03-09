Sonali Aansh Industries' profit grows 60% YoY

Stocks

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 01:35 pm

Related News

Sonali Aansh Industries' profit grows 60% YoY

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Sonali Aansh Industries&#039; profit grows 60% YoY

Sonali Aansh Industries Ltd - a publicly listed jute products exporter - has reported a 60% year-on-year growth in the first half of the current fiscal year.

According to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), during the July-December quarter, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk2.03, which was Tk1.27 at the same time of the previous year.

The company said, its EPS increased due to an increase in sales price in the preceding quarter.

In the second quarter from October to December 2022, its EPS jumped by 36% to Tk1.13, which was Tk0.83 at the same time of the previous year. 

The disclosure also reports that its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) has increased significantly in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal.

During July-December 2022, its NOCFPS stood at Tk53.37, which was Tk7.90 in July-December 2021.

The disclosure said NOCFPS increased due to an increase in cash receipts from customers in comparison with the preceding quarter.

Top News

Sonali Aansh / Company / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

4h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

4h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

100 years of collection in 24 years

100 years of collection in 24 years

1h | TBS Stories
Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

4h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

4h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters